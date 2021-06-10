OnePlus rolls out Nord CE 5G smartphone, OnePlus TV U1S in India, price, features here

New Delhi: OnePlus rolled out its new products at its Summer Event 2021 virtually on Thursday (June 10), courtesy of the ongoing pandemic. The Chinese smartphone brand launched two new products at the event: OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone and OnePlus TV U1S series.

Price of OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is yet another 5G smartphone launched by the company in India. OnePlus is retailing the smartphone at a starting price of Rs 22,999. The smartphone is available in three colour variants: Blue Void, Charcoal Ink and Silver Ray.

Features of OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+AMOLED display, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC processor. The smartphone is packed with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The other variant comes with a 256GB storage option.

Some of the interesting features of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G include ambient display, dark and reading mode. The OxygenOS operating system installed in the device runs on Android 11.

Coming to the camera setup, the smartphone is packed with three cameras at the back. The primary shooter is a 64-megapixel primary sensor, supported by an 8MP ultra-wide rear camera and a 2MP mono lens. The 16-megapixel camera in front is expected to click clear selfies to be boasted by OnePlus Nord CE 5G owners.

Price of OnePlus TV U1S

OnePlus is retailing the OnePlus TV U1S smart TV series at a starting price of Rs 39,999 for the 50-inch variant. The TV comes in two other variants with 55-inch and 65-inch variants, priced at Rs 47,999 and Rs 62,999, respectively.

OnePlus TV U1S features

OnePlus TV U1S supports 4K resolution with Dynaudio sound generated by powerful 30W speakers to give an immense viewing experience. The TV can be controlled with the OnePlus Watch, and comes with a 'Speak Now' feature which lets viewers control the TV.