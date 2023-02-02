OnePlus Takes Dig at Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra; Know Reason Why Chinese Firm Trolls Korean Tech Giant

New Delhi: The newest Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung, which was unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked 2023 event, is being mocked by OnePlus. It appears that OnePlus used Twitter to cover the release of the Galaxy series. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, the most costly smartphone in the Android lineup and a direct competitor to the Apple iPhone Pro Max, is rumoured to be the subject of most of the tweets.

OnePlus recently made fun of Samsung for making excellent vacuums, dishwashers, TVs, microwaves, dryers, and air purifiers in a tweet. Aimed at the Korean juggernaut for developing a pricey or excessively priced smartphone with a new 200 MP primary camera sensor, the Chinese firm made fun of the device. (Also Read: Google Layoffs 2023: Ali Neil was on Mental Health Leave, Receives Sacking Mail at 2 AM)

The Chinese business poked fun of the Galaxy S23 Ultra's $1,199 pricing, while OnePlus was clever enough to promote the OnePlus 11 5G in its tweets. In contrast to numerous Pro, Max, and Ultra smartphone models, the Chinese company claimed that its next smartphone will not be costly. (Also Read: LIC Plan: Investment of Rs 1800 Per Month Yields Rs 8 Lakhs Returns- Check Maturity, Premium Calculator Here)

In a more funny tweet, OnePlus wonders, “Why do they call it the Galaxy"? The business tweeted in response, "Astronomical pricing." Furthermore, OnePlus mocked Samsung's decision to omit a charger from the packaging.

The premium smartphone of Samsung consists of snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, vapor cooling chamber for immersive gaming experience, 6.8-inch QHD+ with AMOLED 2X Display a 5000 mAH battery backup with superfast charging.

Simliarly, the smartphone consists of 12MP front camera and triple-rear camera setup including 200MP wide camera and 10MP telephoto camera. It also includes AI camera with expert RAW and video stablilisation OIS+VDIS. It’s perfect Expert RAW photography.