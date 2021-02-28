OnePlus to launch as many as four devices in March, CEO Pete Lau confirms OnePlus Watch

Chinese mobile manufacturer OnePlus is famous for making quality android smartphones at a budget price. The company is expected to launch its 9 series by the end of March. There are rumours that OnePlus will be coming up with four new devices in its launch event. The launch event is expected to sport smartphones which include OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R and a smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch.

OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau has confirmed that the company will be launching its very first smartwatch which will be sporting the simple title of OnePlus Watch. Famous android tipster Evan Blass recently leaked the OnePlus 9R title which was supposed to go with the name OnePlus 9Lite/9E.

OnePlus 9R

The OnePlus 9R was leaked a while ago when it was considered OnePlus 9E. It is expected that OnePlus 9R will be one of the most affordable smartphones to get a 90Hz FHD+ display and will come powered by Snapdragon 690 chipset. The OnePlus 9R will be sporting a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support of up to 30W. The OnePlus 9R is expected to get 64MP primary senor. It will get an 8GB/128GB configuration.

OnePlus Smart Watch

OnePlus will be making its debut in the smartwatch category with the OnePlus smartwatch. It is expected to get a circular dial and will come up with a Google wear platform. These are rumours and nothing is official at this moment. There are rumours which suggest that the OnePlus Watch would resemble the Oppo Watch RX.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be getting the top-notch Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with the best possible hardware. The company is supposed to offer OnePlus 9 Pro model with a QHD+ display, a refresh rate of 120Hz, optics form Hasselblad. It is expected that OnePlus 9 will also get a 120Hz display and a fast-charging capacity of up to 65W.

The prices are not known yet for any of the devices.

