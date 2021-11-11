OnePlus to pay medical expenses, new phone to Nord 2 5G blast victim: Report

New Delhi: A few days ago, a man from Dhule, Maharashtra, posed a tweet, complaining about an explosion of the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone that has left his leg injured. Following the debacle, the Chinese smartphone brand has now decided to bear the medical costs for the injured man. The company has also offered him a new smartphone, MySmartPrice reported.

Two days ago, Sharma had posted a few photos showing how badly the thigh of the man was injured after OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone was allegedly blasted. The photos also showed an injured foot and the damaged smartphone.

Sharma, in his post, has said, “@OnePlus_IN Never expected this from you #OnePlusNord2Blast see what your product have done. Please be prepared for the consequences. Stop playing with peoples life. Because of you that boy is suffering contact asap.”

@OnePlus_IN Never expected this from you #OnePlusNord2Blast see what your product have done. Please be prepared for the consequences. Stop playing with peoples life. Because of you that boy is suffering contact asap. pic.twitter.com/5Wi9YCbnj8 — Suhit Sharma (@suhitrulz) November 3, 2021

Once the photos went viral on social media platforms, OnePlus said that the company has begun investing in the case. OnePlus has assured that the customer will receive the full money for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the company has reportedly sent the damaged smartphone to a service centre in Pune for investigation.

The photos clearly show how worse was incident was, if true. The photos were widely shared on social media platforms. OnePlus is yet to say anything officially related to the matter.

However, this isn’t the first time when a OnePlus smartphone exploded in India. In a previous incident in August, early this year, social media user Ankur Sharma had claimed that his wife's five-day-old OnePlus Nord 2 exploded while she was cycling.

In another incident, Delhi-based advocate Gaurav Gulati shared a few photos of the OnePlus smartphone explosion on September 8, 2021. According to his post, the device exploded when he was in his court chamber. Also Read: Nitin Gadkari suggests how taxes on petrol, diesel prices can come down further, check his idea

In most cases, it is found that OnePlus Nord 2 5G explosions are reportedly linked to the smartphone’s battery, which gets heated when users overuse the device. Also Read: Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 6.62 times, check allotment, listing date

Live TV

#mute