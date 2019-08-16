close

OnePlus working on new 5G smartphone: Report

This time being 5G capable globally, the device should pick up the mantle from its predecessor OnePlus 7 Pro.

Beijing: Chinese handset maker OnePlus has reportedly confirmed that the company is working to manufacture a second 5G phone before the end of 2019 which could purportedly be the OnePlus 7T.

This time being 5G capable globally, the device should pick up the mantle from its predecessor OnePlus 7 Pro, the XDA Developers reported quoting the Financial Times on Wednesday.

However, unlike the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G that is only available from a selected few carriers across the world, the new handset would get a global release.

"If you want to be a premium phone in 2020, you have to be equipped with 5G technology," OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said.

He added: "We believe with the development of 5G technology next year we can have a (even) better performance. With the upcoming 5G era approaching, we are going to invest more," the GSMArena quoted Lau as saying.

