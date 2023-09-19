New Delhi: OnePlus has officially announced that it is going to launch OnePlus Pad Go on October 6 in India. his budget-friendly tablet will be available for purchase via Flipkart in India. While there's no specific information about the price and detailed specifications just yet, it's expected to come in two versions, one with Wi-Fi only and another with both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity options.

Design of OnePlus Pad Go:

Design Similarities: Resembles the OnePlus Pad with curved-edge design and camera layout

Distinctive Look: Back design combines two shades of Green with matte metal and glossy finish, available in 'Twin Mint' color

Hardware: Expected to feature one rear camera and four speakers

Specifications of OnePlus Pad Go:

Display: Speaking on a display wise, the Pad may sport a 2.4K resolution screen for enhance experience.

Operating System: OxygenOS 13 (based on Android 13) out of the box, with plans for an update to Android 14

Unique Features: Content Sync for file sharing between OnePlus devices, screen sharing with OnePlus smartphones without Wi-Fi, and the ability to take phone calls on the tablet

Expected Price and Variant:

Price: OnePlus Pad Go is expected to cost around Rs. 25,999 in India with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.