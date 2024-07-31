OpenAI AI Rolls Out Advanced ChatGPT 4o Voice Mode Only For Paid Subscribers- All You Need To Know

New Delhi: After months of safety checks and fine-tuning, OpenAI is finally rolling out the hi-tech ChatGPT 4o voice mode for select users. The new voice mode is only available to those who signed up for the AI chatbot’s premium subscription.

The new voice mode promises a more interactive and responsive conversational experience.

What's New In Open AI's ChatGPT 4o Voice Mode

The new voice mode allows users to experience the AI chatbot in a human-like conversational tone. The launch teaser demo of Voice Mode showcased ChatGPT 4o expressing a wide range of emotions, thrilling the audience with both its impressive results and quick response times. Adding further, OpenAI has achieved a breakthrough by enabling ChatGPT 4o to sing in sync across separate devices.

The advanced Voice Mode features new preset voices—Juniper, Breeze, Cove, and Ember—developed in collaboration with professional voice actors.

ChatGPT Plus subscribers in the alpha group will receive notifications about the Voice Mode update on the ChatGPT app. Adding further, they will receive an email with detailed instructions on setting up and using the new Voice Mode.

Open AI Faces Back Lash

The Open AI has faced backlash when Open AI's ChatGpt 4o Voice mode feature used a voice that seemed quite similar to Scarlett Johansson’s voice for the character Samantha in the film Her.

The actor eventually took legal action against the company. Despite the claims, OpenAI denied using Johansson’s voice. It is thought that OpenAI later removed the voice from its demo.