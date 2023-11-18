trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2689398
OpenAI Ousts Co-Founder And CEO Sam Altman; Board Clearifies The Reason

The lack of transparency and communication issues were cited as the primary reasons behind the decision to remove Altman from his role.

Last Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 09:22 AM IST
New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, OpenAI, the prominent artificial intelligence company, announced on Friday that it has removed its co-founder and CEO, Sam Altman, from his position. The decision came after a thorough review revealed that Altman was "not consistently candid in his communications" with the board of directors.

OpenAI, known for its cutting-edge work in artificial intelligence research, stated in a press release that the board had lost confidence in Altman's ability to effectively lead the company. The lack of transparency and communication issues were cited as the primary reasons behind the decision to remove Altman from his role. (Also Read: WATCH: Meet The Delhi Cab Driver Who Offers FREE WiFi, Snacks, Drinks And More During Rides)

Taking over as the interim CEO is Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, who will assume the responsibilities immediately. This sudden leadership change has drawn parallels to historic corporate shake-ups, such as Steve Jobs' departure from Apple in 1985, only to return in 1997 and lead the company to new heights. (Also Read: This Company Is Offering Upto Rs 83 Crore Salary To Poach Top Talents From These 2 Big Tech Firms)

Altman, in response to the decision, expressed his sentiments on social media platform X. He shared his love for the time he spent at OpenAI and acknowledged the transformative impact the company had on both himself and the world. Altman also conveyed his admiration for the talented individuals he had the opportunity to work with during his tenure.

“I loved my time at OpenAI. It was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. Most of all, I loved working with such talented people. [I] will have more to say about what’s next later," Altman wrote.

