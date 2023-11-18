OpenAI Ousts Co-Founder And CEO Sam Altman; Board Clearifies The Reason

New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, OpenAI, the prominent artificial intelligence company, announced on Friday that it has removed its co-founder and CEO, Sam Altman, from his position. The decision came after a thorough review revealed that Altman was "not consistently candid in his communications" with the board of directors.

OpenAI, known for its cutting-edge work in artificial intelligence research, stated in a press release that the board had lost confidence in Altman's ability to effectively lead the company. The lack of transparency and communication issues were cited as the primary reasons behind the decision to remove Altman from his role.

Taking over as the interim CEO is Mira Murati, OpenAI's chief technology officer, who will assume the responsibilities immediately. This sudden leadership change has drawn parallels to historic corporate shake-ups, such as Steve Jobs' departure from Apple in 1985, only to return in 1997 and lead the company to new heights.

Altman, in response to the decision, expressed his sentiments on social media platform X. He shared his love for the time he spent at OpenAI and acknowledged the transformative impact the company had on both himself and the world. Altman also conveyed his admiration for the talented individuals he had the opportunity to work with during his tenure.

“I loved my time at OpenAI. It was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. Most of all, I loved working with such talented people. [I] will have more to say about what’s next later," Altman wrote.