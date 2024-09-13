Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2792512https://zeenews.india.com/technology/openai-s-new-reasoning-ai-model-will-answer-more-complex-questions-heres-how-2792512.html
NewsTechnology
SAM ALTMAN

OpenAI’s New ‘Reasoning’ AI Model Will Answer More Complex Questions -- Here's How

According to the AI company, it trained ‘OpenAI o1 model’ to spend more time thinking through problems before they respond, much like a person would. Through training, they learn to refine their thinking process, try different strategies, and recognise their mistakes.

|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 10:25 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

OpenAI’s New ‘Reasoning’ AI Model Will Answer More Complex Questions -- Here's How

New Delhi: As generative AI (GenAI) becomes popular across the spectrum, Sam Altman-run OpenAI has introduced a new ‘reasoning’ model which has been trained to answer more complex questions, faster than a human can. 

According to the AI company, it trained ‘OpenAI o1 model’ to spend more time thinking through problems before they respond, much like a person would. Through training, they learn to refine their thinking process, try different strategies, and recognise their mistakes.

The new AI model can be used by healthcare researchers to annotate cell sequencing data, by physicists to generate complicated mathematical formulas needed for quantum optics, and by developers in all fields to build and execute multi-step workflows.

“We've developed a new series of AI models designed to spend more time thinking before they respond. They can reason through complex tasks and solve harder problems than previous models in science, coding, and math,” the company added.

In tests, the model performs similarly to PhD students on challenging benchmark tasks in physics, chemistry, and biology.

“We also found that it excels in math and coding. In a qualifying exam for the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO), GPT-4o correctly solved only 13 per cent of problems, while the reasoning model scored 83 per cent,” said OpenAI.

The coding abilities were evaluated in contests and reached the 89th percentile in Codeforces competitions.

As an early model, it doesn't yet have many of the features that make ChatGPT useful, like browsing the web for information and uploading files and images.

However, for complex reasoning tasks, this is a significant advancement and represents a new level of AI capability.

“Given this, we are resetting the counter back to 1 and naming this series OpenAI o1,” said the company.

It has also developed a cheaper model in the ‘reasoning’ series, called OpenAI o1-mini, which is a faster reasoning model that is particularly effective at coding.

As a smaller model, o1-mini is 80 per cent cheaper than o1-preview, making it a powerful, cost-effective model for applications that require reasoning but not broad world knowledge.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
Who is Sarwar Chishti? Stirring Muslim Sentiments Over Waqf Amendment
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Hindus so angry in Shimla?
DNA Video
DNA: Are Hindus really becoming a minority in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Have you seen IQ test of children studying in madrasas?
DNA Video
DNA: Why terrorist praising Rahul Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Why is Mehbooba Abdullah afraid of Engineer Rashid?
DNA Video
DNA: Is imposition of President's rule certain in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Bahraich - Has the last wolf become more aggressive?
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to provoke Muslims on Waqf?
DNA Video
DNA: After Kanpur, conspiracy to overturn goods train in Ajmer