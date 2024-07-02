Oppo A3 Smartphone Launched With 50MP Primary Camera And 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G Chipset; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has launched the Oppo A3 in the Chinese market. The handset is available in three colour options: Mountain Stream Green, Aurora Purple, and Quiet Sea Black (translated from Chinese). The handset is offered in three storage models: 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A3 runs on ColorOS 14.0. The smartphone's battery features a durability of up to four years. It comes with a fast charging technology that can charge the battery from 0 to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes. Adding further, a 10-minute charge provides up to 1.53 hours of video playback time.

Oppo A3 Price And Availability:

The Oppo A3 smartphone is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB carries a price tag of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000) and the 12GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,000). It is available for pre-orders and consumers can pre-book the phone via Oppo online store in China. The phone will go on sale from July 5.

Oppo A3 Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It offers up to 1,200nits of peak brightness in sunlight. The Oppo A3 handset is powered by an octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset.

The handset is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.

On the optics front, the smartphone packs a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for autofocus alongside a 2-megapixel portrait camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 8-megapixel shooter on the front.

It has an IP65-rated build. For connectivity, the Oppo A3 supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C port.