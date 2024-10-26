Oppo A3x 4G Launched In India With Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 Chipset Under Rs 10,000; Check Specs, Price

Oppo A3x 4G India Launch: Oppo has launched the Oppo A3x 4G smartphone in the Indian market. It runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14. The handset is equipped with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 chipset paired with Adreno GPU for graphics. The phone comes in Ocean Blue and Nebula Red colour options.

The Oppo A3x 4G offers military-grade shock resistance and multiple liquid resistance. It also comes with Military grade durability and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

OPPO A3x 4G Price In India And Availability

The handset is priced at Rs 8,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM+64GB storage model. Meanwhile, the 4GB RAM+128GB variant is available for Rs 9,999. Consumers can purchase the handset via Oppo's online store and offline retail channels, starting on October 29.

OPPO A3x 4G Specifications

The OPPO A3x features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1604 x 720 pixels, a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate, delivering vibrant visuals with 16.7 million colours and a brightness of 1000 nits.

The phone is powered by the device is a robust 5100mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, ensuring quick recharges. Adding further, the OPPO A3x includes up to 128GB of expandable eMMC 5.1 storage via a MicroSD card slot.

On the photography front, it features an 8MP primary camera and a flicker sensor on the rear, complemented by a 5MP front camera for selfies.

For Connectivity, the handset supports 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Plus, it offers multiple liquid resistance for added durability.