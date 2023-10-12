Oppo Find N3 Flip Launching In India Today: Know Timings, Where To Watch LIVE

New Delhi: Smartphone maker OPPO is all set to unveil its premium foldable handset --Find N3 Flip --in India on Thursday.



Oppo Find N3 Flip India Launch Timings

The Oppo Find N3 Flip event will start at 7pm

Oppo Find N3 Flip India Launch Live Event --Where To Watch?

The Event will be live streamed on OPPO’s YouTube platform. You can click at THIS LINK to watch the event.

"The device boasts an upgraded vertical cover screen that supports 40+ third-party apps, the first triple-camera setup on a flip, and an industry-leading 4300 mAh battery backed by 44W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging," said Oppo in a statement.

"The design of the OPPO Find N3 Flip melds both style and functionality. The upgraded Flexion hinge supports a dual friction plate structure that improves the FlexForm stability, gives the perfect angle, and allows the Flexform mode to hold the phone in a chosen position," it added.