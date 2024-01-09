Oppo Find X7, Find X7 Ultra Launched In These Colour Options, Check Specs and Price

New Delhi: The Oppo has officially launched its Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra smartphones in China. Both handsets will be available in China from January 12. Notably, the company has introduced the Ultra version in the Find series. The Find X7 Ultra is the first smartphone to come with dual periscope sensors on the back. It is believed that the Oppo Find X7 Ultra is likely to remain exclusive in the Chinese market, like last year's Oppo Find X6 series.

Let's unwrap the specifications of the Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra smartphones.

OPPO Find X7 Ultra and Find X7 Specifications

The Find X7 Ultra is powered by the latest chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. On the other hand, the Find X7 smartphone features the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

OPPO Find X7 Ultra and Find X7 Display

The OPPO Find X7 Ultra is loaded with a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ LTPO display with 3168 × 1440 pixels resolution, while the Find X7 comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2780 × 1264 pixels resolution.

OPPO Find X7 Ultra and Find X7 Battery

Both smartphones sport a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

OPPO Find X7 Ultra and Find X7 Camera

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra is the first smartphone in the market to pack a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP camera sensor on the front. Meanwhile, the Find X7 smartphone has a triple rear camera setup equipped with Hasselblad. The smartphone comprises a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

OPPO Find X7 Ultra and Find X7 Connectivity

Both smartphones include NFC, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, along with a Satellite Communication feature.

OPPO Find X7 Ultra and Find X7 Colour

The OPPO Find X7 Ultra comes in Ocean and Sky, Desert Silver Moon, and Pine Shadow Blue colors. The OPPO Find X7 comes in Purple, Black, Silver, and Sky Blue color options.

Oppo Find X7 and Oppo Find X7 Ultra Price

The Find X7 Ultra is currently available in China at approximately Rs 70,000 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model stands at roughly Rs 75,000, and the top-end model with 16GB RAM + 512GB is priced at approximately Rs 80,000.

The price tag of the Find X7 is around Rs 46,000 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. For the 16GB + 256GB storage variant, the smartphone comes at Rs 50,000. In addition, the top-end models with 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB are priced at roughly Rs 53,000 and approximately Rs 58,000, respectively.