OPPO Find X8 Series And ColorOS 15 India Launch Date Confirmed; Check Expected Specs

OPPO Find X8 Series India Launch: Chinese electronic brand Oppo has announced the official launch date of the next-generation flagship smartphones and operating systems in India and the global market. The company will launch the OPPO Find X8 series and ColorOS 15 on November 21 at 10:30 AM IST in Bali, Indonesia.

The OPPO Find X8 series includes two models–Find X8 and Find X8 Pro. Both the handsets will be powered by the MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9400 chipset.

It will be the first Oppo phone in India to feature the company’s new ColorOS 15 user interface. Notably, the OPPO Find X8 debuted in China last month as a successor to the OPPO Find X7 lineup.

Oppo Find X8 Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo Find X8 packs an impressive lineup of features, starting with a stunning 6.59-inch AMOLED display that reaches a peak brightness of 4500 nits and offers 2160Hz instant touch sampling. The display also supports Dolby Vision, delivering rich, vibrant visuals, and is protected by Oppo's Crystal Shield technology.

Under the hood, the Find X8 is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, coupled with the Immortalis-G925 GPU, making it ideal for handling graphics-intensive tasks with ease. This is further complemented by up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring fast performance and ample space for apps, media, and more.

The Find X8's camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and 10-bit HDR for lifelike photos, a 50MP Samsung S5KJN5 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, supporting up to 120x digital zoom. For selfies, there’s a 32MP front sensor that delivers high-quality images for video calls and self-portraits.

To keep everything running, the Find X8 is equipped with a robust 5,630mAh battery, offering substantial battery life for extended use on a single charge.

Oppo Find X8 Pro Specifications (Expected)

It elevates the display experience with a larger 6.8-inch micro-curved LTPO AMOLED screen, providing immersive visuals and smooth adaptive refresh rates. Like the Find X8, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, delivering efficient performance and excellent multitasking capabilities.

The camera setup mirrors that of the Find X8, featuring a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP Samsung S5KJN5 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens, ensuring exceptional photography with diverse framing options. The front-facing 32MP camera also remains consistent for sharp selfies and video calls.

It is powered by a 5,910mAh battery, designed to last through heavy usage.

Adding further, both the Find X8 and X8 Pro support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W wireless charging, enabling rapid power-ups whether wired or wireless.