OPPO launches official version of ColorOS 7 on Reno 3 Pro in India

New Delhi: OPPO on Monday (March 2) officially launched its first flagship of 2020, the Reno 3 Pro, with the latest iteration of its Android 10-powered ColorOS 7 in India.

OPPO said its OS 7 packs a series of smart tech solutions and fresh, localised features for the company's 45 million-plus users in India.

Despite receiving a positive feedback following its launch late last year, ColorOS 7 was only available as a trial version on 13 of OPPO's devices in India including Reno, Reno 10X Zoom, Reno 2, Reno Z, F11, F11 Pro, F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition, and R17, R17 Pro, A9 as well as Find X, Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition and Find X SuperVOOC Edition.

ColorOS 7 is by far the best operating system for OPPO.

Its lightweight UI and intuitive animations make Reno 3 Pro's visual experience even better, especially the much anticipated Dark Mode and Soloop video editor.

Now, it boasts of customised visual optimisation for fans of short videos, called OSIE, which is the first software-based visual optimisation for short video apps to enhance image quality and visual effects.

The improved Hyper Boost accelerator software improves touch response by 16 percent and frame rate by 38 percent, giving Reno 3 Pro users a smooth experience for gaming, OPPO said.

Driven by a "lightweight" design approach, the stable version of ColorOS 7 comes equipped with an optimised interface, refreshed UI design, and added comfortable sound effects.

With multi-user mode, users can now separate work life and personal life easily with different accounts, or also share their phone with others without having to worry about privacy breaches.

This is because the data of different accounts does not interfere with each other, and separate passwords and custom features can be created.

OPPO is the first smartphone brand to integrate DigiLocker services as part of its efforts to ensure the safety and security of user data, and so it uses DocVault, an India-exclusive feature that allows users to store and access digital ID documents, with toughened security.

With it, OPPO aims to bring the ease and convenience of paperless governance to its growing numbers of Indian users.

On top of this, ColorOS 7 brings an advanced three-finger screenshot that allows users to select a certain area with a long press, as well as OPPO Share with a cross-brand2 transfer, allowing smoother, effortless file-sharing.

Other features include a customisable always-on clock display, a smarter sidebar, and intuitive screen-off gestures.

ColorOS 7 features a lightweight UI skin that simplifies the user interface, helping users focus more on their content.

It also comes with customisable icons, which look more refined and textured, while OPPO also redesigned the icons for more than 500 third-party apps to ensure even better visual consistency.

Keeping local users in mind, ColorOS 7 has a set of artistic wallpapers and a wallpaper of the iconic Hawa Mahal designed especially for Indian users, emphasizing ColorOS' global vision to be a "window to the world".

It comes equipped with Android 10's well-received Dark Mode, which provides a superior reading experience even under bright light, and reduces battery drain by 38 percent, OPPO said.

The all-new Reno3 Pro which comes with ColorOS 7 will be available starting March 6 across all OPPO stores and retail outlets.

The smartphone will be available in two configurations - 8+128GB variant priced at Rs 29,990 and 8+256GB variant priced at Rs 32,990.