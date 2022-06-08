New Delhi: Oppo has launched the Oppo K10 5G smartphone in India, with 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The newly launched smartphone is the 5G version of the Oppo K10 5G smartphone that was launched with 4G technology in March 2022. The new device, however, packs several additional features. For instance, the new smartphone comes with a RAM expansion technology that boosts the smartphone’s RAM by up to 5GB, making the device faster while playing games and other heavy usage.

Oppo K10 specs

Oppo K10 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset that offers a 2.4GHz clock speed. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The device supports a 33W charger, which comes inside the box. The device runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

The smartphone packs a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also has a 100% DCI-P3 high colour gamut. The smartphone also supports reverse charging.

Oppo K10 Price

Oppo K10 5G has been launched at the price point of Rs 17,499. However, as part of the introductory offer, Flipkart is offering an additional discount worth Rs 1,500 on buying the smartphone via SBI Bank, Kotak Mahindra, and Bank of Baroda debit and credit cards. Customers can also buy the smartphone with three months of no-cost EMI.

Oppo K10 5G Availability

Oppo K10 will be available on Flipkart, Oppo's official online retail platform, and other retail outlets. The smartphone has been launched in two colour variants – Midnight Black and Ocean Blue.

Oppo K10 5G Camera

Oppo K10 5G is launched with a 48MP main camera, coupled with a 2MP depth camera. On the front side, the smartphone features an 8MP lens.