Oppo may launch its eco-friendly version of Apple AirTag

In its recently concluded Spring Reloaded event, Apple launched AirTag, a tile like object that is actually a tracker that helps you locate your smartphone. However, prior to Apple, Samsung had launched its similar tracker, Galaxy SmartTag.

Following suit, Oppo is now reportedly planning to launch its own tile like trackers that will be called UWB (Ultra Wide Band), according to a leak on Weibo and was reported by BGR. The location-based object tracker comes with a rechargeable battery.

On Weibo, the Digital Chat Station reportedly leaked images of the Oppo Smart Tag. The photos appear to be the engineering test of the version of the device. In the leaked images, Oppo Smart Tag is packed in a white coloured casing with the Oppo branding. The company has also engraved ‘Ultra Wide Band’ on it.

Looking at the leaked images tells you that the device will come with a USB Type-C port at the bottom that will be helpful in charging the tracker. In comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag and Apple AirTag come with replaceable, non-rechargeable batteries that aren’t eco-friendly. Samsung and Apple claim that their trackers come with 1-year battery life. Apple is currently offering a replaceable CR2032 battery along with the AirTags.

However, since Oppo Smart Tag might come with a USB Type-C port, it could create an entry for water and dust to get inside and impact the functionality of the device. Therefore, it is yet to be seen how Oppo is going to ensure the durability of the device.

Meanwhile, the device is expected to come with UWB technology that helps users in accurately tracking the location of their smartphones with the help of the tags.