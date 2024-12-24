Oppo Reno 13 5G, Reno 13 Pro 5G Official Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Expected Specs

Oppo Reno 13 Series 5G India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has announced the official launch date of the Oppo Reno 13 Series 5G in India. The company will launch the Oppo Reno 13 Series in India and globally in January 2025. The Oppo Reno 13 Series 5G includes the Reno 13 5G and Reno 13 Pro 5G smartphones.

The Oppo Reno 13 smartphone is likely to be offered in Ivory White and Luminous Blue colour options. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro is expected to be offered in Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender colour options. The company claims that the front of the Reno 13 Pro will have 1.62mm bezels and a 93.8% screen-to-body ratio, while the Reno 13 will have 1.81mm bezels and a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio. Both feature OLED panels.

OPPO Reno 13 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to feature a stunning 6.83-inch AMOLED quad-curved display with a 1.5K resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits, promising an immersive visual experience.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, complemented by up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage, ensuring seamless performance and ample space for all your needs.

The device boasts a robust 5800mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. On the photography front, the smartphone may come with a triple camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with autofocus (AF) and optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens with AF, and a 50MP telephoto lens with AF and OIS. For selfies and video chats, there is a 50MP shooter on the front.

OPPO Reno 13 Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone may sport a 6.59-inch AMOLED display offering a crisp 1.5K resolution, a fluid 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits, delivering exceptional visuals for all types of content. The handset is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage, ensuring powerful performance and ample storage capacity.

The smartphone is backed by a 5600mAh battery, supporting 80W wired fast charging for quick power-ups. On the photography front, the device features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor equipped with autofocus (AF) and optical image stabilization (OIS), alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens with AF.

For selfies and video chats, there is a 50MP shooter on the front.