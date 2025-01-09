OPPO Reno 13 Series Set To Launch In India Today: All You Need To Know

New Delhi: OPPO is gearing up to launch its much-anticipated Reno 13 series smartphones in India on January 9. The lineup, which includes the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro models, will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. Ahead of the big reveal, OPPO has shared exciting details about the smartphones, highlighting advanced camera capabilities, AI features, and more.

How to Watch the OPPO Reno 13 Launch Live?

- Date and Time: The launch event will begin at 5 PM on January 9.

- Livestream: Watch the event live on OPPO India’s official YouTube channel.

OPPO Reno 13 Series: Features and Specifications

Sleek Design and Robust Build

Aerospace-grade aluminium frame paired with a seamless one-piece rear glass panel.

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i ensures extra durability.

Certified dust and water resistance with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings.

Power-Packed Performance

MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset powers both models.

Long-lasting batteries:

Reno 13 Pro: 5,800mAh.

Reno 13: 5,600mAh.

Advanced AI Camera Capabilities

Triple-camera setup with updated aesthetics.

Reno 13 Pro features a 50MP 3.5x Periscope Telephoto lens with up to 120x digital zoom.

AI tools like AI Livephoto, AI Unblur, and AI Reflection Remover elevate photography.

Additional Highlights

Stylish flat display for a modern look.

Supports underwater photography up to 10 meters in freshwater.

OPPO Reno 13 Series: Expected Pricing

Reno 13 Expected Pricing:

The Reno 13 series is expected to start at Rs 37,999 for the base model.

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 37,999.

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 39,999.

Reno 13 Pro Pricing: