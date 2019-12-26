हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Reno 3 with 5G support unveiled; check colours, features

The mightier Pro version features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset while the Reno3 is the first smartphone to sport MediaTek`s new Dimensity 1000L system on chip (SoC).

Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Reno 3 with 5G support unveiled; check colours, features

Beijing: Chinese handset maker Oppo on Thursday unveiled its much talked about Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro with 5G support in its home market. The Reno3 Pro has a 6.5-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch hole for the selfie camera. The panel has a 180 Hz touch detection rate for less lag and better gaming. It also comes with 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10+ support, GSMArena reported on Thursday.

The mightier Pro version features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset while the Reno3 is the first smartphone to sport MediaTek`s new Dimensity 1000L system on chip (SoC). The Reno3 Pro comes with 4,025 mAh batteries with 30W VOOC 4.0 support.

It goes from 0 to 50 per cent in 20 minutes, and 0 to 70 per cent in half an hour. Oppo is so confident the battery will take the beating of the 5G networks, it advertises the phone as "5G experience, 4G battery life", the report added.

Available in White, Black, Starry Night Blue, and Sunrise, the handset maker is launching the Reno 3 on December 31 for CNY3,399 ($485) and CNY3,699 ($530).

