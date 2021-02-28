Oppo to launch Find X3 series soon: Key things to know about the flagship smartphones

Oppo is set to launch the much-anticipated smartphone called Find X3 in China on March 11.

Reportedly, Oppo Find X3 will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and a Full HD+ display. It is also rumoured to come with 256GB of built-in storage and a 12.6MP camera.

The phone will reportedly sport a 50MP triple rear camera setup and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 30W wireless fast-charging support.

The Find X3 Pro (12GB+256GB) model will reportedly be priced at Eur 1,000-1,200 ( Rs 88,000 approximately) and it will be available in black, white, blue, and orange colour options.

Besides this, Oppo is also planning to launch other smartphones like Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, and Find X3 Lite.