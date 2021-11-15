हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Oppo

OPPO's first foldable smartphone to be launch next month: Here's all we know

The upcoming OPPO Fold is expected to feature an inward folding design like the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Huawei Mate X2, reports GizmoChina.

OPPO's first foldable smartphone to be launch next month: Here's all we know

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is reportedly planning to launch its first foldable smartphone phone which is codenamed "Peacock" next month.

The device is said to come with an 8-inch LTPO OLED panel that offers a 120W refresh rate. Under the hood, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform.

As per report, the device is expected to come preinstalled with ColorOS 12, but it is unclear whether it will feature the latest Android 12 or last year's Android 11.

The upcoming OPPO foldable smartphone will feature a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display.

In the camera department, the device could feature a Sony IMX766 50-megapixel primary camera on the back.

In addition, the device will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery and have support for 65W fast charging technology.

Apart from the foldable smartphone, the Chinese company is also gearing up to launch next-generation OPPO Reno7 series smartphones.

