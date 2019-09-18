Oracle, Microsoft expand Cloud ties to boost office productivity

San Francisco: In a bid to boost workplace productivity, Oracle and Microsoft have expanded Cloud partnership in which the integration of Oracle Digital Assistant with Microsoft Teams will give Microsoft 365 customers access to Oracle Cloud Applications through conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Enterprise customers can now access Oracle Cloud Applications through an AI-powered voice experience in Teams, the companies announced during "OpenWorld" conference here on Tuesday.

"Using Oracle Digital Assistant, business users can simply and conversationally interact with business applications directly from their Microsoft Teams interface just as they would collaborate with their fellow employees or other productivity tools," said Suhas Uliyar, Vice President, AI and Digital Assistant, Oracle.

The integration of Oracle Digital Assistant and Teams provides customers with a frictionless work environment to boost productivity and faster decision making.

"Together, Oracle Digital Assistant and Teams enable our customers to transform existing workflows and save time," said Bhrighu Sareen, General Manager, Microsoft Teams Platform.

In the future, out-of-the-box skills or chatbots for Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle HCM Cloud and Oracle CX Cloud are planned to be available in Teams via the Oracle Digital Assistant.

These pre-built features can enable employee self-service for scenarios spanning sales, project management, expenses, productivity, time and absence management, compensation and benefits, and recruiting.

"We've been working closely with our partner IntraSee to create a HR digital assistant for our global employee base and Oracle Digital Assistant was the natural choice for us because of its ability to securely operate in our hybrid cloud infrastructure," said Mark Burgess, Senior Director, HR Technology Solutions, Honeywell.