Over 100 games coming to Stadia this year, Google confirms

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google has confirmed that it is planning to launch more than 100 games to the Stadia store for its players in 2021.

"We are thrilled to continue bringing great games from some of the best developers for our players to experience within the Stadia store. Over the next few weeks and months, players can expect to see everything from action-filled RPGs to competitive co-op titles and nimble platformers," writes the Stadia team in a community blog post.

Google, apart from revealing the number of games coming to Stadia this year also revealed the games that will be coming to the Stadia store in the coming weeks and months.

The list includes 'Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition' to be released on February 23, 'Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut' will be released on February 23, 'It Came From Space And Ate Our Brains' on March 2, 'FIFA 21' on March 17, 'Kaze' and the 'Wild Masks' on March 26, and 'Judgment' is going to be launched on April 23.

Earlier, Google announced that around 400 new games are on the way for its Stadia Cloud game streaming service.

In a recent interview with MobileSyrup, Jack Buser, Stadia Director of Games, said most of these games would be arriving in 2021 and beyond.