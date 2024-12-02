‘Pakhandi Baba Ki Kartut’ On YouTube Lands Google CEO Sundar Pichai In Legal Trouble - Read Shocking Development

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Slapped With Contempt Notice: A Mumbai court has issued a contempt notice to Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The notice relates to YouTube's failure to remove a video allegedly defaming the NGO Dhyan Foundation and its founder, Yogi Ashwini.

Why Google CEO Sundar Pichai Issued Contempt Notice?

Notably, the notice is issued after the company’s failure to comply with a court order that instructed the removal of a defamatory video titled ‘Pakhandi Baba ki Kartut’. The notice was issued by the Additional Chief Justice Magistrate's Court in Ballard Pier on November 21, 2023 follows YouTube's non-compliance with a March 2022 court order.

In October 2022, the Dhyan Foundation, an animal welfare organization, filed a contempt petition. The NGO claimed that YouTube continued to host the defamatory video even outside India, causing harm to its reputation. The foundation further alleged that Google "intentionally and deliberately" failed to take down the video, which contained false and harmful accusations damaging its image.

What Tech Giant Google Said About Mumbai Court Order?

YouTube, citing intermediary immunity under the IT Act, argued that defamation is not covered under the categories specified in Section 69-A of the Act. The platform reportedly stated that such complaints should be resolved in civil courts rather than criminal courts reportedly

What Mumbai Court Responded After Google's Response?

The court rejected the claims and clarified further that the IT ACT does not restrict criminal courts from intervening in such cases. The next hearing for this case is scheduled for January 3, 2025 reportedly.

Google Vs Gaming Platform Winzo

Adding further, the tech giant Google is also being investigated by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) following a complaint from gaming platform WinZO. This follows previous penalties imposed by the CCI in 2022 for abusing its dominant position in the Android mobile ecosystem and Play Store.