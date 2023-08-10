trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647165
Pakistan Develops WhatsApp Competitor ‘Beep’: 5 Key Things To Know About It

The App Beep is exclusively available to government officials. It will gradually open for public in a phased roll-out.

Aug 10, 2023

New Delhi: Pakistan has developed its own communication app ‘Beep’ to compete against the popular instant messaging app WhatsApp. It is developed by Pakistan’s IT industry and was launched at the ceremony.

IT Minister Amin Ul Haque said “the day marks a crucial milestone for the IT industry”. He further said that Beep will be used by government employees for internal communication between IT Ministry and NITB.
 

1. It is exclusively available to government officials. It will gradually open for public in a phased roll-out.

2. Pakistan’s IT Ministry started the project in 2020 to create the country ‘Made-in-app’ amid prevalent usage of WhatsApp across the country.

3. The app has been developed keeping robust security protocols along with a broad range of options such as high-quality audio/video calling, securing messaging, document sharing, and conference capabilities.

4. The app has been developed keeping the dual purpose in mind. It is also providing an alternative option to Zoom, the conference app.

5. Several countries use their own instant messaging app instead WhatsApp. We Chat is very popular in China where WhatsApp is banned. 

 

