Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares Shakira’s adorable reaction on seeing camera phone: Watch

Paytm

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared a video of Shakira where she gives a priceless reaction after watching the camera phone for the first time.  

Image Source: Vijay Shekhar Sharma/Twitter

New Delhi: Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, on Sunday (January 30), shared a video of Shakira where the popular Colombian singer and songwriter gives a priceless reaction after watching the camera phone for the first time in Japan. 

In the background, a person was heard saying it’s (phone with a camera) is a dangerous tool repeatedly. 

Sharma had shared the nostalgic video on the microblogging site Twitter. The tweet has been retweeted 93 times and has received more than 2 lakh views as of 8 am, January 31, 2021. 

In his tweet with the video, he wrote, “First time demo to an influential user." In the video Shakira can be seen amazed with the technology. “Is that a camera,” she asked adding, “oh my gosh.. I didn't believe you…" 

Many users soon replied to Sharma’s tweet, a few of them were funny and somehow ironic. For instance, a user wrote, “She knew exactly how camera phones would be misused.” 

Another user wrote, “Science fiction today people laugh about is the reality of tomorrow! Nobody imagined they could go tour whole India without hard cash in their wallet,” pointing out the success of UPI and digital payments. 

“Now she'll be more surprised if people don't take one of these out when they're around her,” a Twitter user said. 

The video shared by Sharma also reflects how advanced Japan was in technology at that time. The country is still very much progressive when it comes to innovation in field of technology. Also Read: Economic Survey 2022 to be tabled in Parliament today: What is it and what is its significance?

“What a leader Japan was, things they did at NTT Docomo, much ahead of time!” a Twitter user said. Also Read: Economic Survey 2022 to be presented today, all eyes on GDP forecast despite recent misses

Tags:
PaytmVijay Shekhar SharmaShakiraPaytm CEOTwitter
