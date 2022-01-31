Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares Shakira’s adorable reaction on seeing camera phone: Watch

New Delhi: Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, on Sunday (January 30), shared a video of Shakira where the popular Colombian singer and songwriter gives a priceless reaction after watching the camera phone for the first time in Japan.

In the background, a person was heard saying it’s (phone with a camera) is a dangerous tool repeatedly.

Sharma had shared the nostalgic video on the microblogging site Twitter. The tweet has been retweeted 93 times and has received more than 2 lakh views as of 8 am, January 31, 2021.

First time demo to an influential user. (Shakira seeing camera phone for first time in Japan)pic.twitter.com/TzLMJMlZnR — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) January 30, 2022

In his tweet with the video, he wrote, “First time demo to an influential user." In the video Shakira can be seen amazed with the technology. “Is that a camera,” she asked adding, “oh my gosh.. I didn't believe you…"

Many users soon replied to Sharma’s tweet, a few of them were funny and somehow ironic. For instance, a user wrote, “She knew exactly how camera phones would be misused.”

She knew exactly how camera phones would be misused. — Adnan (@ahalam) January 30, 2022

Another user wrote, “Science fiction today people laugh about is the reality of tomorrow! Nobody imagined they could go tour whole India without hard cash in their wallet,” pointing out the success of UPI and digital payments.

“Now she'll be more surprised if people don't take one of these out when they're around her,” a Twitter user said.

Science fiction today people laugh about is the reality of tomorrow! Nobody imagined they could go tour whole India without hard cash in their wallet. — Lokesh Jaiswal (@lokesh0210) January 30, 2022

The video shared by Sharma also reflects how advanced Japan was in technology at that time. The country is still very much progressive when it comes to innovation in field of technology.

"What a leader Japan was, things they did at NTT Docomo, much ahead of time!" a Twitter user said.

What a leader Japan was, things they did at NTT Docomo, much ahead of time! — Himanshu Gautam (@gautamhimanshu) January 30, 2022

