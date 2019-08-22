Paytm, SHEROES join hands for women's only platform on app

New Delhi: The Paytm app will now have a special social community platform where women can engage with each other on topics like health, careers, relationships, and cooking as well as share their life stories and achievements.

One97 Communications Ltd, which owns brand Paytm, has tied up with women's community platform SHEROES to build this community for women on its Paytm Inbox feature, which has registered over 30 million monthly visitors for content-based services.

Paytm's Senior Vice President Deepak Abbot said that this exclusive social community feed for women builds on the significant traction Paytm Inbox is enjoying among its users

"This is an important initiative towards women's empowerment as it provides specially curated content and various communities that they can participate in as per their interests. This social platform will provide a powerful forum for them to express, learn and share while educating themselves," he added,

SHEROES Chief Product Officer Avinash Hindupur said that the joint venture takes forward their "shared vision to create more value for millions of women Internet users".

"SHEROES has been a champion for women using the Internet, to craft their growth stories. Leveraging Paytm's depth and reach, millions of women Internet users can now access over 1000 communities offering advice, a platform for visibility and conversations. This partnership is a strategic step towards our goal of taking the community ecosystem to 100 million women."