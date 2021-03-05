Paytm unveils referral scheme, offers rewards upto Rs 1000 on mobile recharges

Paytm has finally announced exciting cashback and rewards for mobile recharges and bill payments which includes “3 pe 300 cashback offer”.

This new offer gives new users an assured cashback of up to Rs 100 on the first three recharges while existing users can win rewards of up to Rs 1000 on every recharge.

It is applicable on all recharges for prepaid and bill payments for postpaid services from Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi), Airtel, BSNL and MTNL.

Besides this, users can win additional cashback by participating in the company’s referral program and it functions like whenever a user invites friends and family to start recharging on Paytm, both the referrer and the referee earn up to Rs 100 cashback.

Paytm also made a note that it announced features such as 3-click instant recharges and a user-friendly display of plans and users can use Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, debit and credit cards, or net banking as their preferred payment mode on Paytm. Also, they can pay using the post-paid feature, which enables users to recharge now and pay later.

“Over the last 6 months, we have witnessed a rapid growth in the number of users & are registering over 85% customer repeat rate. With a host of new offers and seamless flow, we are aiming to reach new users and further increase repeat transactions from our existing users,” Narendra Yadav, Vice President - Paytm said on the occasion.