Paytm user? THIS message that can take away your money through fake apps

New Delhi: Digitalisation and internet payments and transfers are increasingly becoming the new normal. However, this tremendous increase in digitisation has fueled online fraud. Scams on the internet have accelerated, with cybercriminals becoming more active and brazen in their attempts to steal money. People can use a variety of apps to perform online money transfers, including Google Pay (GPay), PhonePe, and Paytm, among others. Individuals rely on these applications to make payments since they are extensively used and trustworthy. Scammers and fraudsters use a variety of ways to deceive individuals, including making fake phone calls, sending bogus emails with links to fake websites, and so on, with the goal of taking money from unsuspecting victims.

Cybercriminals send emails or text messages to people's phones that contain links to fake websites or requests for the download of specific apps that promise a large reward. These counterfeit apps are now being used to deceive consumers. These bogus apps and websites appear to be remarkably similar to those of the actual company, making it difficult for users to tell the difference.

People who receive fraudulent or false emails and communications must exercise extreme caution and avoid being drawn into a scam by large promises. They should never, ever click on links supplied to them by strangers. Users can take a number of actions to avoid online frauds, according to Paytm.

How to be safe from online frauds

1. Beware of the fraudulent apps: On the Google Play Store and the App Store, there are a lot of bogus apps. Multiple negative reviews, a lack of verified badges, and a low amount of downloads can all be used to identify these apps. Ensure that the app is confirmed on the app store or the play store before downloading it.

2. Do not share passwords: To avoid falling victim to cyber-attacks, you should never reveal your UPI PIN, password, or any other sensitive information with anyone, and you should update your UPI PIN or password on a regular basis.

3. Avoid saving card details: When using payment programmes to make card payments, you should avoid saving card details. If you save the information, you can delete it afterwards.

