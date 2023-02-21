People will Have Personal AI Assistants, like ChatGPT in Near Future: World Wide Web Inventor Tim Berners-Lee

New Delhi: The inventor of the World Wide Web (also known as the Web), Tim Berners-Lee said that in the future, people will have their own personal AI assistant, similar to ChatGPT. In a recent episode of CNBC`s Beyond the Valley podcast, Berners-Lee said that his new company envisions people having online `pods` where all of their personal data is stored. Inrupt, a startup co-founded by Berners-Lee, aims to provide web users with a single login that can be used across multiple websites. Inrupt intends to store individual users` data in digital containers as part of its work on developing that technology. The pods will be capable of granting websites or services access to some or all of a person`s personal information, ranging from sleeping patterns to shopping preferences, reports Fortune.

Berners-Lee proposed that once they became a reality, an advanced AI-powered chatbot -- similar to the AI phenomenon ChatGPT -- could use the data pods to act as a digital personal assistant. "We call it Charlie. Charlie is an AI that works for you," Berners-Lee said. He said that unlike other virtual assistants like Amazon`s Alexa and Apple`s Siri, the chatbot he envisions wouldn`t be linked to big tech.



Berners-Lee said that it would legally `work for` its user, much like an agent or a lawyer, the report mentioned. "In that case, if (Charlie) really works for me, I will trust (it) with all my data and expect (it) to be much more insightful," he said. "That AI will see in your pods all the stuff you`ve bought from Amazon, but also your nutrition -- everything you`ve eaten -- your fitness data and (so on). So, if you run an AI on your pod, it`s going to have access to much more cool stuff than any of the individual things like Siri or Alexa that operate over these siloes [where] they`re limited," Berners-Lee said. The inventor of the web further said that the power of any AI bot `all depends on the data.`