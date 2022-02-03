Planning to buy a refurbished or used iPhone? Here's how to check if its original and in good condition

New Delhi: In India, everyone wants to buy an iPhone. For many, it is a status symbol, and with its pricing, it is difficult to argue. However, India is one of the areas where Apple continues to sell older models since they are less expensive, making them more accessible to a wider audience. For example, when the iPhone 13 was released, the prices of the iPhone 11 series dropped, making them more appealing. However, if you need a better value on an iPhone, buying a used iPhone model is the next best option. Pre-owned iPhones can be found on a variety of channels, as well as through friends who can offer you a decent deal.

It's usually a good idea to double-check whether the iPhone you're buying from someone else is genuine. Inquire about the serial number of the iPhone you want to buy. Sign in with your Apple ID at "https://checkcoverage.apple.com/" on Apple's Check Coverage website. Even if you don't own an Apple device, you can create an Apple ID. After login in, input the serial number to check the purchase date, warranty information, and technical support information.

The website will reveal full information if the iPhone is not stolen and the model is genuine. Don't buy it if you can't discover any information on it.

When physically inspecting the iPhone, be sure that the same serial number appears in the settings menu of the iPhone you wish to buy.

Make sure the previous owner has deleted all data from the iPhone before you acquire it. Also, double-check that the previous owner disabled FindMy service on the iPhone and performed a proper factory reset. Go to Settings - General - Reset - Erase All Content and Settings to get rid of them. After that, you can use the iPhone using your Apple ID and registered information. Also, ensure that the iPhone's owner deletes the device from iCloud.

When you buy a secondhand iPhone, the first owner retains all of the product's bills, receipts, and other information. Make sure the iPhone you buy from the person arrives with all of the papers. Apple does not accept changes to device ownership in billing in the majority of circumstances, but you can still make the necessary changes to ensure Apple recognises your iPhone as yours.

Buyers should also double-check that the iPhone comes with all of its original accessories. The iPhone cable, earpods (wired earbuds), and charging adapter are all included. You can even inquire as to whether the SIM ejector pin is available. But make sure you acquire the essentials. Check the charging station's condition as well.

Used iPhones necessitate a thorough examination of the device's condition. It's impossible to know how the person stored or handled the phone. Check to see if the iPhone has any visible dents, scratches that are difficult to repair, or any other damage to the camera lens. Also, check that the buttons and display are in good working order and that there are no faults that could cause problems later. All of these flaws could cause the device to perform poorly, and the last thing you want is a half-functional iPhone.

Apple is one of the few companies that update its software for older models. People may also check the battery status of their iPhone model with iOS 11.3's battery health checker. The battery health indicator in Settings displays the unit's current status. If it says "Your battery's health has substantially degraded," we recommend passing on the iPhone. Buying an old iPhone with battery health of less than 88 percent to 90 percent is usually a bad idea.

If the iPhone you're buying passes all of these tests with flying colours, you've made the perfect decision.

