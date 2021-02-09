Planning to gift a smartphone on Valentine’s Day? Check out the offers on Samsung sale

Valentine’s day is almost here and if you are planning to gift your loved ones, then why not go and choose something unconventional as well as cool like a smartphone. To give airs to your thoughts, Samsung has come up with offers and discounts on select smartphones and tablets for Valentine's Day week. The sale will start from February 9 and it will end on February 15.

As per Samsung’s website, Samsung Days Sale will include Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy A71, Galaxy M31, and Galaxy F41 and tablets available for offers include Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab A7, and more. Customers can get up to Rs 10,000 on Samsung Galaxy Tab models with the available offers.The offers will be available via Samsung India's online store, select e-commerce portals, and leading retail outlets.

Customers who plan to buy Samsung smartphones can avail a flat 10 percent bank cashback on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A31, Samsung Galaxy A21s, Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M21, Samsung Galaxy F41, and Samsung Galaxy M11.

The offer will be applicable on credit card transactions as well as on debit card transactions. But for debit cards, the offers will be valid on EMI transactions, including ICICI bank cards (for Samsung India's online store and retail stores) and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards (all channels).

For tablets, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ can be availed by using HDFC bank and users can get Rs 1,000 bank cashback, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 purchases can get a bank cashback of Rs. 7,000.



Ecosystem offers for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ include Rs 10,000 off on keyboard cover or Rs. 7,000 off on Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, ecosystem offers include Rs. 10,000 off on keyboard covers or Rs. 7,000 off on Samsung Galaxy Buds+.

For the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, HDFC Bank cashback is Rs. 3,000, and ecosystem offers include Rs. 7,000 off on Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and for Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, users can get Rs. 2,000 bank cashback. Ecosystem offers for the tablet include Rs. 3,500 off on book cover and Rs. 7,000 off on Samsung Galaxy Buds+.