Planning to shift your WhatsApp group to Signal? Here’s how to do it

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has been put in a spot for its controversial privacy policies and therefore, its users are looking for alternative platforms. One such messaging platform is Signal that gained significance after the privacy policy controversy of WhatsApp.

New Signal users have been facing difficulty signing in, which also includes moving old WhatsApp groups to Signal. Signal finally solved the issues, and here’s how to shift WhatsApp groups to the Signal.

Firstly, open the Signal app and create a new group. And once the group is created, tap into group settings and then the “group link” option. Turn on the group link and tap ‘Share’.

Finally, share the link in WhatsApp. After receiving the invite link, the users can share it in their previous groups enabling other members to directly join the group themselves in the newly created group.