PLAY unveils PLAYFIT DIAL and PLAYFIT XL smartwatches at Rs 2,999

New Delhi: PLAYFIT DIAL and PLAYFIT XL'made-in-India' smartwatches were launched in India. From February 15th to February 22nd, consumers can purchase these watches from PLAY's official website and leading e-commerce platforms for Rs 2999.

The PLAYFIT DIAL and PLAYFIT XL have a larger and crispr display, numerous sports modes, a heart rate monitor, a fitness supervisor, a sleep tracker, and a blood-oxygen monitor.

In addition, the PLAYFIT DIAL offers a BlueTooth calling feature, an In-Plane Switching (IPS) screen, and a larger display for improved visual stimulations, as the name suggests. Both smartwatch versions come with a variety of configurable and cloud-hosted watch faces, allowing users to tailor their look to their mood and the day.

The PLAYFIT software, which is available for Android and iOS, also allows users to track their fitness progress with a full health report and performance assessment. The app allows users to upgrade their phone as well as switch to another PLAY device without losing their existing fitness data. The software is also compatible with the brand's other wrist-wear models.

PLAYFIT DIAL, which is available in Gold, has a lightweight composite metal design that makes it simpler to wear on the wrist. The wristwatch has a 1.75-inch square multi-point touch dial, an IPS display, and toughened glass that is strong enough to survive regular use.

PLAYFIT DIAL is dust, sweat, and light rain-resistant, with an IP67 rating. The wristwatch may be used to track your movements, sleep, and even your heart rate and SPO2, or blood oxygen levels.

The company promises that a full charge will last up to five days. For customers who make moderate calls and utilise the internet, the battery life can last up to 15 days. The smartwatch is charged in less than 120 minutes using the magnetic charger.

It has notification alerts for phone calls, social networking sites, texts, and email, as well as vibration. Enhanced Bass and Extra Loud (EBEL) speaker drivers are also included with PLAYFIT.

PLAYFIT XL, which comes in Steel Gray, has a larger 1.69" multi-touch display with toughened glass, as the name suggests. Consumers must use a magnetic dock charger to attach the device, which is designed to last up to 15 days on a full charge.

The PLAYFIT XL has an IP68 rating, making it dust and liquid resistant. It has notification alerts for incoming calls, social networking sites, texts, email, and local city weather updates, as well as vibration modes. A pedometer, sedentary alarms, sleep tracking, and drink or medication reminders can all be readily configured. Users will also be able to control their music playlists, alarm clocks, stopwatches, cameras, and even locate their phone.