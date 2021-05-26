PlayStation 5 stock update! Pre-orders begin at 12 Noon on May 27 on THESE websites

If you’re planning to buy a Sony PlayStation 5 then we have good news for you. The pre-orders of PlayStation 5 are opening on Thursday (May 27). You can book your console from any of the online retailers taking pre-orders at the moment.

The news is a major respite for lakhs of gamers who have been waiting for PS5 arrival since it first went out of stock earlier in 2021. Even in the last pre-order sale, not many were able to book their consoles.

However, gamers must take note that only the standard edition of the PS5 will be up for pre-orders. If you’re looking to buy the Digital Edition then you may have to wait a little more.

How to book Sony PlayStation 5 in India?

Tomorrow i.e. on May 27, you can pre-book your Sony PlayStation 5 from any of the online retailers, including Vijay Sales, Croma, Prepaid Gamer Card, Games The Shop and Sony Center's official online store ShopatSC.

Ecommerce major Flipkart has also listed coming soon in the PlayStation 5 listing. However, it isn’t confirmed if Sony PlayStation 5 will be available on the shopping platform or not. Amazon and other ecommerce might also start taking pre-orders for PS5 from 12 noon, May 27.

When will pre-booking of Sony PlayStation 5 begin?

The pre-booking for Sony PS5 will start at noon (12 pm). All the online retailers will sell the console at Rs 49,990 for the standard edition till stocks last.

When will PlayStation5 Digital Edition release?

Sony has notified on its official website that PS5 Digital Edition is “coming soon” at its official online platform, ShopAtSC.com. The console is expected to retail at Rs 39,99 in India.