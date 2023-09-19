PM Modi Joins WhatsApp Channel To Stay Connected With Citizens, Shares Pic Of New Parliament Building

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched his broadcast channel on WhatsApp in order to stay connected with his followers and have “continued interactions”. In his first post in his channel, he said: “Thrilled to join the WhatsApp community! It is yet another step closer in our journey of continued interactions. Let's stay connected here! Here’s a picture from the new Parliament Building…”

WhatsApp launched Channels service worldwide which is a one-way broadcast medium to inform and update followers with an option of emoji reactions. Some popular celebrities have launched their Channel on WhatsApp including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team, etc.

What Are WhatsApp Channels?

Think of WhatsApp Channels as a special way to get updates. These updates are separate from your regular chats, so they won't clutter your messages. You can choose to follow different channels, like your favorite sports team or a celebrity, and get updates from them. Channels are separate from your chats, and who you choose to follow is not visible to other followers.

WhatsApp takes your privacy seriously. When you follow a channel, it's private. Other followers can't see who you're following, and your personal information is safe.

WhatsApp Channels New Features:

WhatsApp is making Channels even better with some new features:

Enhanced Directory: Now, it's easier to find channels that interest you. They are sorted by country, popularity, and activity level.

Reactions: You can show your feelings about updates using emojis. Don't worry; your reactions won't be visible to others.

Editing: Admins of channels can make changes to their updates for up to 30 days, and then they automatically disappear.

Forwarding: When you share an update with your friends or groups, it includes a link back to the channel so others can check it out too.