NATIONAL TECHNOLOGY DAY

PM Modi To Inaugurate Programme Marking National Technology Day Today

The programme will also mark the commencement of celebration of the 25th year of National Technology Day, which will be held from May 11 to 14.

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 08:27 AM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a programme marking National Technology Day 2023, at Pragati Maidan on Thursday.

On the occasion, Modi will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple scientific projects worth more than Rs 5,800 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone for Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory - India (LIGO-India).

It will be one of the handful laser interferometer gravitational wave observatories in the world.

Prime Minister Modi will also virtually dedicate 'Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Plant, Visakhapatnam' to the nation. India will join select group of nations with capacity to produce Rare Earth Permanent Magnets.

During the event, the Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation, the 'National Hadron Beam Therapy Facility' and the 'Fission Molybdenum-99 Production Facility'.

The facilities will boost the country's capacity for cancer treatment and for advanced medical imaging.

He will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation several cancer hospitals and facilities, which will decentralise and enhance provisioning of world class cancer care in different regions of the country.

