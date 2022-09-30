PM Narendra Modi to launch 5G services in India on October 1; Here is all you need to know

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi is going to launch 5G services in India tomorrow on October 1. He will also inaugurate the sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) to be held from October 1 to 4.

During his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister had said that the 5G services will be launched in India soon.It is jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) and Cellulars operators Association of India (COAI).

Earlier, The National Broadband Mission (NBM) under the Ministry of Communications on Saturday tweeted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will roll out 5G services in India on October 1, as the India Mobile Congress (IMC) kicks off on the same day.

However, the tweet disappeared within no time from the NBM handle on the micro-blogging platform.

5G service roll out plan

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw last month said the government expects 5G services to be rolled out in the country by October 12, and the Centre will make sure that the prices are affordable for the consumers.

Vaishnaw said that installations are being done and telecom operations are busy with the seamless rollout of 5G services.

The government will ensure that the 5G plans remain affordable for the public, the minister said. The 5G services would be rolled out in a phased manner and during the first phase, 13 cities are likely to get the 5G internet services.

The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. Just like 3G and 4G, telcos will soon announce dedicated 5G tariff plans and according to industry experts, consumers may pay more to access the 5G services on their devices.

Earlier, Government had held 5G spectrum auctions. Top compeititors were JIO, Airtel and Vodafone. A record over Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of 5G telecom spectrum was sold in a seven-day auction ending on Monday, which saw Jio emerging as the top bidder to consolidate its leadership position.