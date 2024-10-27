New Delhi: Poco has launched the Poco C75 smartphone globally. The phone sports a flat design with a water-drop notch on the front and a centred circular camera module on the back. It is an affordable smartphone from the Xiaomi subsidiary and comes in three colour options: Black, Gold, and Green.

The Poco C75 runs on Android 14, with Xiaomi's HyperOS skin on top that succeeded MIUI 14. The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) smartphone is offered in two variants—6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Poco C75 Price And Availability:

The handset is priced at $109 (roughly Rs. 9,170) for the 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. The 8GB+256GB variant carries a price tag of $129 (roughly Rs. 10,900) for the 8GB+256GB variant. However, these prices are for 'early birds'. Hence, the company could revise the prices at a later date.

The Poco C75 is listed on Xiaomi’s global website and will soon be available for purchase.

Poco C75 Specifications

The handset features a 6.88-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720x1,640 pixels, offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits. It runs on MediaTek's Helio G81 Ultra processor, supported by up to 8GB of RAM for efficient multitasking.

This device is powered by a 5,160mAh battery, compatible with 18W charging, although the charger is not included in the box.

In terms of connectivity, the Poco C75 supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

On the camera front, the phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel main rear camera, along with an auxiliary lens for added versatility. A 13-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls.

Additional sensors include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, and a virtual proximity sensor, enhancing user experience and functionality.