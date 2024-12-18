Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G Launched In India With Xiaomi’s HyperOS; Check Specs, Price

Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco C75 5G India Launch: Chinese brand Poco has launched the Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco C75 5G smartphones in the Indian market. Both handsets run on Xiaomi’s HyperOS, based on Android 14, straight out of the box. The Poco M7 Pro 5G succeeds last year’s M6 Pro 5G and introduces several hardware upgrades, including a GOLED screen, a higher refresh rate, and improved cameras. Meanwhile, the Poco C75 5G comes with the promise of two years of Android updates and four years of security patches.

The Poco M7 Pro 5G is available in Lunar Dust, Lavender Frost, and Olive Twilight color options. The Poco C75 5G is offered in Enchanted Green, Aqua Blue, and Silver Stardust colour options.

Poco M7 Pro 5G Price In India And Availability

The Poco M7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999. Consumers can purchase the smartphone via Flipkart starting December 20 at 12 PM.

Poco C75 5G Price In India And Availability

The Poco C75 5G is priced at Rs 7,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Consumers can purchase the smartphone via Flipkart starting December 19 at 12 PM.

Poco M7 Pro 5G Specifications

The Poco M7 Pro 5G features an impressive 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz, delivering smooth visuals and vibrant colors. Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC and paired with up to 8GB of RAM, the device ensures seamless multitasking and gaming performance.

The display boasts a peak brightness of 2,100 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, providing durability and excellent outdoor visibility. The phone is equipped with a 5,110mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging for quick power-ups.

In terms of photography, the smartphone features a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP macro lens for versatile photography. On the front, it houses a 20MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Poco C75 5G Specifications

The Poco C75 5G sports a 6.88-inch HD+ IPS display with a peak brightness of 600 nits, ensuring clear visuals even in bright conditions. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, offering reliable performance for everyday tasks. It is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 18W charging support, delivering extended usage and quick recharging capabilities.

On the photography front, the device includes a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 1.8MP QVGA secondary lens. A 5MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.