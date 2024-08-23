Poco Pad 5G Tablet With Snapdragon Processor Launched: Check Price, Specs, Availability & More

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand Poco has made its debut in the tablet market in India with the launch of Poco Pad 5G. This tablet will feature a large 12.1- inch display with 2.5k resolution. It is Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and equipped with a 10,000mAh battery.

What colour options are available for the Poco Pad 5G?

The Poco Pad 5G is available in two colours: Cobalt Blue and Pistachio Green.

Poco Pad 5G: Price

The Poco Pad 5G comes in two variants in India: the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 23,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version is priced at Rs. 25,999.

Poco Pad 5G: Availability and offers

The Poco Pad 5G will be available on Flipkart starting August 27. For the first day of the sale, customers using SBI, HDFC, and ICICI bank cards can get a Rs. 3,000 discount while students can get an additional Rs. 1,000 off. No-cost EMI options for three and six months are also available.

Poco Pad 5G: Specs

The Poco Pad 5G comes with a 12.1-inch 2K display that delivers a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. It supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio for smooth visuals. The screen also offers a peak brightness of 600 nits, is TÜV Rheinland triple certified, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Inside, the tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. You can expand the storage up to 1.5TB using a microSD card. The device runs on HyperOS, based on Android 14.

- Rear Camera: 8MP camera with LED flash.

- Front Camera: 8MP camera positioned on the right-side bezel, ideal for video calls.

- Durability: IP52 rating for resistance against dust and splashes.

- Audio Features: Quad-speaker setup, dual microphones, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Dolby Atmos support.

- Display: Dolby Vision support for enhanced visual experience.