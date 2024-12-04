Advertisement
POCO Teases Launch Of M7 Pro And C75 With Segment's Leading Display And Camera

POCO M7 Pro 5G, POCO C75 5G India Launch: Notably, the first look of the POCO M7 Pro 5G and POCO C75 5G was unveiled on Wednesday on the official handles of POCO India.

 

|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 06:53 PM IST|Source: IANS
POCO Teases Launch Of M7 Pro And C75 With Segment's Leading Display And Camera Image Credit: Poco (Social Media)

POCO M7 Pro 5G, POCO C75 5G India Launch: POCO, one of India's leading consumer technology brands, is all set to launch the newest addition in their smartphone segment, POCO M7 Pro 5G and POCO C75 5G. The smartphones could be packed with cutting-edge features designed to redefine user experience, these devices promise to elevate display, photography, and overall performance to the next level.

While POCO M7 Pro 5G features the “Segment's Brightest AMOLED display”, POCO C75 5G is going to be “India's most affordable 5G smartphone” with Segment's only Sony Sensor Camera. The first look of the POCO M7 Pro 5G and POCO C75 5G was unveiled on Wednesday on the official handles of POCO India.

Packed with cutting-edge features, including a 6.67-inch GOLED FHD+ Display with a 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, the POCO M7 Pro 5G reimagines user experience. The M7 Pro 5G also comes with TUV Triple certification and an SGS eye care display that reduces blue light and protects the eyes.

As always, POCO aims to deliver exceptional value, and POCO C75 5G is expected to be a game-changer in its segment, promising flagship-level features at a pocket-friendly price, including the segment's only Sony Sensor Camera.

The official launch event will take place on December 17. As POCO gears up for this major announcement, stay tuned for updates and details on how both devices are setting a new benchmark in the industry. 

