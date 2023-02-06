topStoriesenglish2570286
Poco X5 Pro 5G Phone Launching Today: Check Live Stream Timing, Price in India, Specifications and More Details Here

Poco X5 Pro: The 5G phone could be unveiled in the range of Rs 20,000 and Rs 23,000, scroll down for live streaming details and more.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 04:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The new Poco X5 Pro is all set to be launched today at 5.30 pm and will be streamed on its official YouTube channel, making it a global launch event. As part of an early access sale, the Poco X5 Pro will go on sale on Flipkart, as per Poco's Twitter announcement. This will be a worldwide launch even. Poco announced on Twitter that the X5 Pro would also be available for purchase during an early access sale on Flipkart. We'll have to wait and see if the Poco X5 Pro falls within the same pricing range as the X4 Pro from last year or if it's more expensive.

Poco has also roped in Indian T20 captain Hardik Pandya to promote the new phone. Poco X5 Pro 5G will be released today (February 6). Here are all the details about the smartphone and its launch event:

Poco X5 Pro: Launch Time and Streaming Information

The Poco X5 Pro launch is scheduled for today, February 6, at 5.30 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST). Live streaming of the event will be available on Flipkart and the company's official YouTube channel. The Poco X5 launch is a worldwide event, and the business is expected to introduce the Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro today. Currently, only the Poco X5 Pro is anticipated in India.

Poco X5 Pro 5G: Specifications 

Poco X5 Pro 5G’s Flipkart listing and the company’s tweets have confirmed a few specs of the smartphone. As per the e-commerce channel, the X5 Pro will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display that will support Dolby Vision. The Poco X5 Pro 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. According to a reports, it will cost Rs 20,999 if one takes into account potential bank incentives, making it more expensive than the Poco X4 Pro. Other SoCs from Samsung and iQOO that are powered by the Snapdragon 778G often cost more above Rs 30,000. The phone might include 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. It will have a low design profile, a 120HZ AMOLED display, and a 108MP back camera. Poco X5 Pro's battery is anticipated to be 5,000 mAh and support 67W rapid charging.

Poco X5 Pro: Celebrities Guest List

This launch event will be attended by other celebrities including Sahil, Mr Faisu, Xyaa, Ashish Bhatia and Natasha Singh. Moreover, users who will tune in to the event will stand a chance to win smartphones and other rewards.

