Poco X6 5G Gets New Storage Variant At Rs 23,999; Check Specs And Discount

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Poco has launched a new variant of the Poco X6 5G with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage in India. However, the Poco X6 made its debut in India last month. To recall, the Poco X6 5G was unveiled in India with 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configurations.

The phone with a new variant will be available for purchase through the e-commerce site Flipkart. It is available in two colour options: Mirror Black and Snowstorm White.

The newly launched 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Poco X6 5G is available for purchase at Rs. 23,999. Customers can avail Rs. 3,000 discount for payments made using HDFC, Axis, ICICI and SBI bank cards or EMI transactions. The new version will sit alongside 8GB/256GB variant which is priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 24,999 for the 12GB/512GB model.

Let's unwrap the specifications of the Poco X6 5G smartphone

Poco X6 5G Display

The handset features a 6.67-inch curved OLED screen, offering a refresh rate of 120Hz and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Poco X6 5G Chipset

The handset is loaded with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

Poco X6 5G OS

It runs on the Android 14-based MIUI 14, the company's own layer of customization.

Poco X6 5G Camera

The phone boasts a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter, while a 16MP front camera handled selfies and videos.

Poco X6 5G Battery

It is loaded with a 5,100mAh battery, supporting fast charging at 67W.

Poco X6 5G Protection

The phone comes with an IP54 rating, making it resistant to dust and water.