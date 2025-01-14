POCO X7 Pro 5G Smartphone Goes On First Sale In India; Check Specs, Price

POCO X7 Pro 5G India Price: POCO has launched its mid-range POCO X7 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G series in India on January 9. The new mid-range smartphones are successors to the popular POCO X6 and X6 Pro. Now, the company has started the first sale of the POCO X7 Pro 5G today, January 14 offering heavy discounts and lucrative deals on the Flipkart.

The POCO X7 Pro comes in POCO Yellow, Nebula Green and Obsidian Black colour options. It is the first phone in India to launch with HyperOS 2.0 out of the box and MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC. The device is available in two configurations: 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0, built on Android 15, and comes with the promise of 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches for a seamless and secure experience.

POCO X7 Pro 5G Sale In India And Bank Offers

The smartphone is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. Meanwhile, the 12GB RAM + 256GB is costs at Rs 28,999. In the first sale, the POCO X7 Pro 5G smartphone comes at a price of Rs 24,999 on Flipkart. The POCO X7 Pro price includes a Rs 2,000 discount for ICICI Bank customers and an additional Rs 2,000 off on product exchange. However, no-cost EMI options are not available for up to 12 months.

POCO X7 Pro 5G Specifications

The smartphone features a stunning 6.73-inch 1.5K AMOLED flat display, protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, offering up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by the 6,550mAh battery with 90W TurboCharge, fully charging in just 47 minutes. Under the hood, it features the advanced MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage for blazing-fast performance.

For photography enthusiasts, the POCO X7 Pro includes a 50MP primary camera with OIS+EIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video chats, there is 20MP shooter on the front.

The phone comes with a AI-powered features such as AI Notes, AI Recorder, AI Subtitles, AI Erase Pro, and AI Interpreter elevate the user experience. Adding further, the smartphone comes with an IP66/68/69 rating for durability, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a USB Type-C port, and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for immersive audio.