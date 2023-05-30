topStoriesenglish2615579
PUBG Alert! BGMI Mobile Game Now Available To Play For All Indian Users

BGMI game has been rolled out with the 2.5 update which includes a brand-new map -- Nusa, in-game events, weapon upgrades, and new skins.

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 03:42 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: South Korean video game developer Krafton on Tuesday said that the video game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now available for play for all users in India as it is available for download for both Android and iOS users.

"After a staggered rollout that began on May 29, the game is now playable for all users," the company said.

Moreover, the company has rolled out the BGMI game with the 2.5 update which includes a brand-new map -- Nusa, in-game events, weapon upgrades, and new skins.

Promoting responsible gaming practices, Krafton stated that the playtime for users under 18 will be three hours whereas for the rest of the players will be six hours daily, plus, parental verification and daily spending limit for minors continue to be a part of the game.

The Indian government first banned Krafton's marquee offering PUBG in the country. Krafton later announced the launch of the BGMI game in May 2021.

The Indian government then ordered Google and Apple to block the BGMI gaming app from their respective online stores under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Meanwhile, Krafton has announced its esports YouTube channel and Instagram page for the country.

Called Krafton India Esports, the channel is aimed at fostering the growth of the esports ecosystem in the country, the company said in a statement.

