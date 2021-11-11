PUBG India big update! PUBG New State launched in India, check trailer and other details

New Delhi: In what would bring cheers to millions of PUBG fans across India, South Korean game developer Krafton on Thursday launched a new game PUBG New State in over 200 countries, including India.

The next-gen battle royale experience in the PUBG franchise has been released on iOS and Android, the final Technical Test of which was carried out in late October.

The game's Launch Trailer is available on the official PUBG: New State YouTube Channel. Check out the trailer here.

Developed by PUBG Studios, PUBG: New State is a free-to-play next-generation mobile game playable in 17 different languages.

The company said that the new game aims to push the battle royale genre forward through original gameplay features that include, but are not limited to, weapon customisation, the drone store and a unique player recruitment system.

At launch, PUBG: New State has three distinct gameplay modes, including Battle Royale (available on the future-set Troi and PUBG franchise staple, Erangel), 4v4 Deathmatch and the Training Ground where players can hone their skills before jumping into a live match

PUBG: New State offers monthly Survivor Passes that allow players to unlock a variety of in-game rewards as they play the game.

The game will also have Ranked Seasons that allow players to compete against other Survivors, increase their "tiera and earn high-end in-game rewards. Ranked Seasons will run for two months at a time.

"PUBG: New State has been and will continue to be a labour of love for the team at PUBG Studios, and we could not be more grateful to our global fans who have consistently shown their enthusiasm and support for the game since our announcement," Minkyu Park, Executive Producer for PUBG: New State, said in a statement.

With IANS Inputs