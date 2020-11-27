PUBG India launching anytime between December 1 and December 5? Here's all we know

New Delhi: When will PUBG India be launched? This is the top favourite question of mobile gaming enthusiasts across the country.

At a time when millions of Indians are going through a nail-bitig phase, waiting for the much-anticipated re-launch of PUBG Mobile India, any news regarding the gaming app is good enough to double the excitement.

Also Read: Know 3 features that will be exclusive for Indian Gamers only

Also Read: PUBG making India comeback with a staggering Rs 6 crore prize pool? Here is all we know

However, the Indian version of PUBG will be released only after the approval of the Government of India. According to reports, the Centre has already approved the official registration of the mobile game in India. This means that PUBG Mobile India is now a registered company as per the rules and regulations laid down by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The new company has been listed on the ministry’s website with a valid Corporate Identity Number (CIN) and registered office is in Bengaluru.

The government banned the multiplayer action game PUBG on September 2 and it has been pulled out from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India following the directive from the Indian government.

Though PUBG Corp had officially confirmed that it is re-entering India market with the creation of an Indian subsidiary and a new game, the company had not specified any date. A lot of rumours had flooded the online platforms that the new game could be launched this month. However, there seems to be no official confirmation yet on the date of launch of the new game.

Interestingly, the APK version of PUBG Mobile India was released last Friday on the official website of the company for a couple of hours. The APK version was available for download but the gamers faced difficulties in downloading it. An APK version for some Android users was also released on last Friday.