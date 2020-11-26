Why only PUBG? Check 5 top popular games on Google Play with November 2020 updates

New Delhi: PUBG Corp had officially confirmed that it is re-entering India market with the creation of an Indian subsidiary and a new game, the company had not specified any date. A lot of rumours had flooded the online platforms that the new game could be launched this month. However, there seems to be no official confirmation yet on the date of launch of the new game.

Even as millions of Indians are going through a nail-bitig phase, waiting for the much-anticipated launch of PUBG Mobile India, gaming enthusiasts may also try their hands on other thrilling games.

We have listed out 5 top popular games on Google Play with November 2020 updates. Check them out. (The gaming list are not as per any rating. These are top 5 games as per November updates as appearing on Play store.)

Modern Commando Army Games 2020

Wire Entertainment Ltd has brought in the new action game of 2020 --Modern Commando Army Games 2020 - New Army Games 2020 Offline 3D".

Updated: November 18, 2020

Size: 52M

Installs: 1,000,000+

Current Version: 1.0.7

Requires Android 4.4 and up

Content Rating: Rated for 16+

100 Doors Games 2020: Escape from School

In this school escape game, gamers will find hidden objects, solve puzzles & escape room.

Updated: November 25, 2020

Size: Varies with device

Installs: 10,000,000+

Current Version: 3.6.6

Requires Android 5.0 and up

Content Rating: Rated for 12+

Real Car Race Game 3D: Fun New Car Games 2020

This is for those gaming enthusiasts who have a thrill of car racing and are handy at car driving games.

Updated: November 23, 2020

Size: 37M

Installs: 10,000,000+

Current Version: 10.9

Requires Android 4.4 and up

Content Rating: Rated for 3+

Ninja Dash Run - Epic Arcade Offline Games 2020

Ninja Dash Run - Epic Arcade Offline Games 2020 is a marvel time killer experience with anime graphics.

Updated: November 5, 2020

Size: 64M

Installs: 5,000,000+

Current Version: 1.4.5

Requires Android: 4.0.3 and up

Content Rating: Rated for 3+

WWE Champions 2020

In WWE Champions 2020, gamers can enjoy action RPG and puzzle battles.

Updated: November 11, 2020

Size: 84M

Installs: 10,000,000+

Current Version: 0.472

Requires Android 4.4 and up

Content Rating: Rated for 12+